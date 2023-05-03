DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.23% from the company’s current price.

DD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

Shares of DD stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.28. The company had a trading volume of 719,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.61.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DD. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

