DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Update

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the March 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of DWS Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 133.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 278,182 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 163.4% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 84,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 52,601 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 10.9% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 60,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.61. 105,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,748. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.0268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

