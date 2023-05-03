EAC Price Down 64.9% Over Last Week (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 64.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 3rd. In the last seven days, EAC has traded 64.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EAC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $73.07 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.34 or 0.00304789 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012946 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001196 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000660 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.02988268 USD and is up 322.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $236.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

