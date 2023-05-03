Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.88

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.88 and last traded at $23.88, with a volume of 98276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EGBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Trading Down 8.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $686.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average is $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,708,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,453,000 after acquiring an additional 77,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,186,000 after purchasing an additional 67,255 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.