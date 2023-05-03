Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $108.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.08 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 33.10%. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.10. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $40.13 and a 1 year high of $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EGLE shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.29.

Insider Activity

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, Director Justin A. Knowles bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.27 per share, with a total value of $80,359.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,151.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bulk Shipping

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

