Eagle Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,948 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 394.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,110,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $563,237,000 after acquiring an additional 886,075 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $433,169,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $209,946,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,314,735,000 after purchasing an additional 406,844 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.3% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,067,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,379,000 after purchasing an additional 342,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.9 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $10.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $554.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $559.70 and its 200 day moving average is $552.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $611.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.