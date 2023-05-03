Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $10.61 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,820 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of American Express by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $366,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,010,732,000 after buying an additional 665,857 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,110,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $284,769,000 after buying an additional 629,960 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $880,402,000 after purchasing an additional 602,762 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,235,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.67. 340,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,526,243. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.54 and its 200 day moving average is $158.72. The firm has a market cap of $114.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.