Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $19 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.3% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $18,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,840,580,000 after acquiring an additional 289,110 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,148,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,745,000 after purchasing an additional 25,283 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 698,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $269,708,000 after purchasing an additional 259,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $455.72. 134,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,099. The company has a market cap of $115.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $478.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.17.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

