Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Allegion worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Allegion by 172.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 56.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 29.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,914. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.48 and a 200-day moving average of $108.77. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $123.46.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.22.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

