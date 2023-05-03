Eagle Global Advisors LLC Makes New $6.99 Million Investment in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 351,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,993,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXQ. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 959.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 11,038.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 14,019 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $23.45. 6,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,121. The firm has a market cap of $100.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.56. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $25.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX \u002F Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

