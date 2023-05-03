Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 302,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,152,000 after buying an additional 38,682 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.72. The stock had a trading volume of 199,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,205. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.41. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

