Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 810 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $8.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $659.53. The stock had a trading volume of 65,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,297. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $665.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $693.78. The stock has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $756.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,158,829.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,414 shares of company stock valued at $28,857,495. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.