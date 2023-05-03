Eagle Global Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 32,931 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,608,000 after acquiring an additional 702,121 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 34,070,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $959,081,000 after buying an additional 859,527 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,559 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 688.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,652,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $528,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,540,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,392,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.13.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SU traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.67. The stock had a trading volume of 762,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.56. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.391 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

