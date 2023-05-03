Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,067,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 829,257 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises approximately 0.9% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Boston Partners’ holdings in Eaton were worth $639,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,740,397,000 after purchasing an additional 398,146 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after acquiring an additional 302,429 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,449,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,764,000 after acquiring an additional 244,082 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Down 0.1 %

Eaton stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.16. 752,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,113. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.97. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $178.75. The firm has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.17.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.