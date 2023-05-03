Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Eaton by 2.4% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.17.

Shares of ETN opened at $173.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $69.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

