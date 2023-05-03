Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eaton updated its Q2 guidance to $2.04-$2.14 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $8.30-$8.50 EPS.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.97. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.17.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 122,471.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eaton by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,597,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,572,000 after acquiring an additional 379,963 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

