Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $159.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 8.23% from the company’s current price.

ETN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.17.

Eaton stock opened at $173.25 on Wednesday. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75. The stock has a market cap of $69.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eaton will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

