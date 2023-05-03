Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

EFT opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $13.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 231,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $145,000.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

