Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
EFT opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $13.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50.
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.
