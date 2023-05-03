Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0787 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $11.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVV. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

