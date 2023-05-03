Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the March 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
EVN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 94,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,387. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $12.02.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
