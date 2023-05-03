Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the March 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

EVN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 94,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,387. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $12.02.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 169,553 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 765,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after buying an additional 72,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 678,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 344,277 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after buying an additional 38,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 16.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 546,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 75,232 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

