Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EVG)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0757 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $11.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 50.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 43,083 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 102,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 9.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 90,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 17.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

