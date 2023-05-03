Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on May 3rd, 2023

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETBGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0932 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

ETB stock opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $17.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 80,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in a portfolio of common stocks and write of call options. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB)

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.