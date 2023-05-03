Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0932 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

ETB stock opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $17.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 80,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in a portfolio of common stocks and write of call options. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

