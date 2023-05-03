Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0949 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ETV opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average is $12.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,116,000 after purchasing an additional 782,028 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 16.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 979,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,301,000 after buying an additional 135,706 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 684,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after buying an additional 26,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 657,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 49,152 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 546.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 316,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 267,545 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

