Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0805 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:ETY opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $13.47.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 811.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

