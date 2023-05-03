Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0805 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:ETY opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $13.47.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
