Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $179.77 and last traded at $178.82, with a volume of 325218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.28.

The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.07.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after buying an additional 1,833,139 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.02.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

