Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Ecolab updated its Q2 guidance to $1.15-1.25 EPS.

Ecolab stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.29. 486,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,286. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $179.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.07.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

