Ecopetrol (EC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ecopetrol (NYSE:ECGet Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:ECGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.09%. On average, analysts expect Ecopetrol to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ecopetrol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42.

Ecopetrol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.1479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 20.4%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on EC shares. HSBC lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ecopetrol from $12.40 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecopetrol

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,145,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,948,000 after acquiring an additional 298,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,984,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,650,000 after purchasing an additional 156,689 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,411 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,665,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,158,000. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

