Ecopetrol (EC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.09%. On average, analysts expect Ecopetrol to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.1479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 20.4%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EC shares. HSBC lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ecopetrol from $12.40 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,145,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,948,000 after acquiring an additional 298,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,984,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,650,000 after purchasing an additional 156,689 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,411 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,665,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,158,000. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

