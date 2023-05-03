Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.80

Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.80 and last traded at $32.30, with a volume of 4632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

EDNMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Edenred in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Edenred from €63.00 ($69.23) to €62.00 ($68.13) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Edenred from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.79.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

