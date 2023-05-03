Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Short Interest Up 8.3% in April

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.31.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $469.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.90 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 32.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.43.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Stories

