Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Guggenheim from $75.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.42.

Shares of EIX stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.57. 539,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,870. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average of $66.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 980.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

