Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC) Plans GBX 0.42 Dividend

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ediston Property Investment Price Performance

Shares of EPIC traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 64.80 ($0.81). The company had a trading volume of 226,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,306. The company has a current ratio of 31.16, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 65.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 63.96. Ediston Property Investment has a 12-month low of GBX 58.60 ($0.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 82.80 ($1.03). The company has a market capitalization of £136.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 648.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.00) target price on shares of Ediston Property Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Ediston Property Investment

In other news, insider Karyn Lamont acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £6,500 ($8,120.94). 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

