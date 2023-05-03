Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Short Interest Update

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,620,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the March 31st total of 14,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.42.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,091 shares of company stock worth $8,819,677. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EW traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $88.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,235. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $109.18. The stock has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

