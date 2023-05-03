El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Short Interest Update

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Insider Transactions at El Pollo Loco

In other El Pollo Loco news, CEO Laurance Roberts sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $545,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,438.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 47.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 35.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

LOCO traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. 474,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,820. The firm has a market cap of $370.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $13.00.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that El Pollo Loco will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with a variety of offerings including Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

