Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 922,100 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 981,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Elys Game Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Elys Game Technology by 668.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103,295 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 112.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 76,070 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 132.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 8.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Elys Game Technology Trading Down 4.6 %

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 38,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,274. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Elys Game Technology has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46.

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

