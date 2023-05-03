Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Trimmed by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,560 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE:EMR traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,115,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,025. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.97 and its 200 day moving average is $88.95. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

