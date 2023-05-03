Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 2.6% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $85.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.95. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

