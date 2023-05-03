Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.40 billion-$21.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.02 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.15-4.25 EPS.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,002,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,314. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.97 and a 200 day moving average of $88.95. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $702,606,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,801,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,339,000 after acquiring an additional 255,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,530,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,124,000 after buying an additional 208,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.