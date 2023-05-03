Energy Web Token (EWT) Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Energy Web Token coin can now be bought for about $2.62 or 0.00009220 BTC on popular exchanges. Energy Web Token has a market capitalization of $86.23 million and approximately $705,763.69 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energy Web Token has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Energy Web Token

Energy Web Token was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 32,932,614 coins. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energy Web is a blockchain company focused on creating core infrastructure and shared technology for the energy sector. Their flagship platform is the Energy Web Chain, and they also offer a suite of decentralized solutions called the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System. They have built an ecosystem of energy sector players and are a leading blockchain partner in the industry.”

