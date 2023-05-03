EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Short Interest Update

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the March 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 564,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

EngageSmart Trading Down 2.9 %

ESMT traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.59. 272,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,540. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.25 and a beta of 0.47. EngageSmart has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $22.65.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EngageSmart will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of EngageSmart

In other EngageSmart news, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $69,060.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,853 shares in the company, valued at $71,858.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 230,433 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $4,191,576.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,558,452.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,284,409 shares of company stock worth $23,422,353. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in EngageSmart by 771.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 94,759 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $28,669,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in EngageSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in EngageSmart by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of EngageSmart by 124.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 908,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,484,000 after buying an additional 502,986 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ESMT shares. TheStreet cut EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

EngageSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Featured Articles

