EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Short Interest Update

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the March 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 564,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
EngageSmart Trading Down 2.9 %
ESMT traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.59. 272,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,540. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.25 and a beta of 0.47. EngageSmart has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $22.65.
EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EngageSmart will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of EngageSmart
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in EngageSmart by 771.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 94,759 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $28,669,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in EngageSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in EngageSmart by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of EngageSmart by 124.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 908,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,484,000 after buying an additional 502,986 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ESMT shares. TheStreet cut EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.
EngageSmart Company Profile
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EngageSmart (ESMT)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.