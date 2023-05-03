EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. EnPro Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $6.45-7.05 EPS.

EnPro Industries Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE NPO traded up $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.39. The company had a trading volume of 26,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,530. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.64. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $76.14 and a 12 month high of $127.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnPro Industries

Institutional Trading of EnPro Industries

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $263,472.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $263,472.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt purchased 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,852.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 9.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 87.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 28.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NPO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

