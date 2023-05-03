Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Short Interest Down 6.4% in April

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the March 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 253,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Enthusiast Gaming Price Performance
Shares of EGLX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.43. 261,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,885. The company has a market cap of $65.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.82. Enthusiast Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on EGLX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.
Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.
