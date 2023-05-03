EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) Short Interest Update

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,230,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the March 31st total of 19,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
EQRX stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.73. 1,931,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.57. EQRx has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.
EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts expect that EQRx will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.
EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.
