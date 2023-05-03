EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) Short Interest Update

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,230,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the March 31st total of 19,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

EQRx Stock Performance

EQRX stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.73. 1,931,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.57. EQRx has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts expect that EQRx will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EQRx Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in EQRx during the 1st quarter valued at $13,021,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EQRx during the 1st quarter valued at $12,131,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EQRx by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

Featured Articles

