Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Trading 8.6% Higher

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.68 and last traded at C$7.45. Approximately 1,327,765 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 801,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.86.

Separately, CIBC downgraded Equinox Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$4.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.46. The stock has a market cap of C$2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

