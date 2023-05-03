Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 3rd (ABC, ACRE, ADT, ADUS, AER, AGCO, AIZ, AMD, AME, AMGN)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, May 3rd:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $182.00 to $189.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $170.00 to $174.00.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)

had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $174.00 to $182.00.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $13.50 to $11.00.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $13.50 to $10.50.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $9.00.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $130.00 to $118.00.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $109.00.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $75.00 to $70.00.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $78.00.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $169.00 to $165.00.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $122.00 to $135.00.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $160.00 to $164.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $79.00 to $84.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $115.00 to $110.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $103.00 to $108.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $120.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $68.00 to $81.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $76.00 to $85.00.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $153.00 to $161.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $208.00 to $214.00.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $100.00 to $117.00.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $55.00.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $50.00.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $60.00.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $14.00.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $15.00.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $9.50.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $315.00 to $340.00.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $3.00.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $240.00 to $195.00.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $261.00 to $239.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $96.00 to $100.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $105.00.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $20.00 to $11.00.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $12.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$119.00 to C$115.00.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $148.00 to $162.00.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $151.00.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $165.00 to $185.00.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $150.00.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $130.00 to $140.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $30.00 to $27.00.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $29.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $49.00.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $65.00.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) had its target price raised by Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $18.00.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $7.00.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $68.00.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $70.00.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $103.00 to $84.00.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $75.00.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $85.00 to $81.00.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $72.00.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $24.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $195.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $164.00 to $182.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $163.00 to $177.00.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $75.00 to $81.00.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $75.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $159.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $168.00 to $180.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $95.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $19.00 to $20.00.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $85.00 to $90.00.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price raised by Tigress Financial from $154.00 to $160.00.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $38.00.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $37.00 to $40.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $148.00 to $142.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $150.00 to $147.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $103.00 to $105.00.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $18.00.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $138.00 to $125.00.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $128.00 to $115.00.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $21.00.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $30.00 to $31.00.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $29.00 to $30.00.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $30.00.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $71.00 to $75.00.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $95.00 to $100.00.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $39.00 to $42.00.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $67.00 to $64.00.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $4.50.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $16.00 to $13.00.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $73.00.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $95.00 to $82.00.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $70.00.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $70.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $300.00 to $304.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $315.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $303.00 to $321.00.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its price target cut by Benchmark Co. from $140.00 to $134.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $236.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $205.00 to $203.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $168.00 to $176.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its price target cut by Pivotal Research from $150.00 to $138.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $116.00 to $103.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $90.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $87.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $120.00 to $110.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $73.00 to $77.00.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $17.00.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $22.00.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $71.00.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $73.00.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $130.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $34.00.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $15.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $121.00.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $120.00 to $105.00.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $176.00 to $188.00.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $168.00 to $177.00.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $187.00 to $198.00.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $11.00.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $11.00 to $10.00.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.50 to $14.00.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $17.00 to $15.00.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $9.50.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $58.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $38.00 to $51.00.

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.75) to GBX 270 ($3.37). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $124.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $45.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $69.00 to $58.00.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $24.50 to $19.00.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $53.00 to $50.00.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $18.00.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $27.00 to $20.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $170.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $210.00 to $217.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $180.00 to $175.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $180.00 to $183.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $170.00 to $165.00.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $84.00 to $83.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $33.00.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $70.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $13.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $350.00 to $300.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $432.00 to $405.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $430.00 to $375.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $417.00 to $399.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $370.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $289.00 to $302.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $297.00 to $325.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $289.00 to $303.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $291.00 to $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $301.00 to $312.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $285.00 to $300.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $40.00.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $124.00 to $121.00.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $188.00 to $197.00.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $46.00 to $37.00.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $26.00.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $34.00.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) had its price target reduced by Maxim Group from $30.00 to $12.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $271.00 to $268.00.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $84.00.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $74.00.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $74.00 to $79.00.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $78.00 to $80.00.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $75.00 to $82.00.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $84.00.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $80.00.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $72.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $28.00 to $25.00.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $435.00 to $445.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $856.00 to $1,050.00.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $157.00.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $165.00.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $220.00 to $207.00.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $210.00.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $230.00 to $210.00.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) had its price target increased by Maxim Group from $10.00 to $18.00.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $8.50 to $7.00.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $63.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $123.00 to $127.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $113.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $122.00 to $128.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $110.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $120.00 to $125.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $125.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $110.00.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $56.00.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $58.00 to $56.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $5.50 to $5.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $69.00 to $90.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $100.00 to $150.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $175.00 to $200.00.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $129.50.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $62.00.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $60.00.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $52.00 to $46.00.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $56.00.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $100.00 to $76.00.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $60.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $165.00 to $158.00.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $55.00.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $52.00.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $22.00 to $30.00.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $28.00.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $85.00.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $94.00 to $88.00.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $50.00.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $54.00 to $67.00.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $52.00 to $54.00.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $47.00.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $64.00.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $192.00 to $185.00.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $34.00 to $28.00.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $36.00 to $17.00.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $35.00 to $24.00.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $27.00.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $26.00 to $22.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $93.00 to $85.00.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $14.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price boosted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $41.00 to $43.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $50.00 to $55.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $57.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $56.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $57.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $46.00.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $102.00 to $112.00.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $100.00.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) had its target price raised by Lake Street Capital from $131.00 to $171.00.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.80.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $1.00.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $14.00 to $12.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from $325.00 to $400.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $344.00 to $363.00.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $65.00 to $70.00.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $56.00 to $70.00.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $67.00.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $60.00.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $106.00 to $103.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $83.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $106.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $110.00.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $12.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $136.00 to $152.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $145.00 to $160.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $137.00 to $153.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $121.00 to $147.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $141.00 to $156.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $144.00 to $160.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $172.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $326.00 to $295.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $365.00 to $322.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $385.00 to $340.00.

