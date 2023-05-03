Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of ETRN stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $5.26. 3,794,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,932,997. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -83.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitrans Midstream

ETRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

In other news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,311,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.