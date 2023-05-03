Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQC traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $20.40. 1,075,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,894. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.69, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $28.20.

Equity Commonwealth Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $4.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 20.22%. This is an increase from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Equity Commonwealth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQC. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 26.6% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 162,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 34,129 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 71,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,137,000 after buying an additional 558,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 19.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

