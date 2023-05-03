ERC20 One Day Volume Hits $19.13 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. ERC20 has a market cap of $12.01 million and $19.13 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ERC20 has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00026557 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019466 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018034 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001093 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,955.25 or 0.99974681 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01060769 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $338.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

