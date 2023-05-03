Eric Francis Yves Thepaut Sells 83,401 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.4 %

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.69. 7,358,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,418,687. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,527,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,147,605,000 after purchasing an additional 549,599 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,082,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,431 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,117,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $779,157,000 after purchasing an additional 793,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.89.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.