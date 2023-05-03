ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ESAB from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on ESAB in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

ESAB stock opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. ESAB has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $63.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. ESAB had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ESAB will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 837 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $48,227.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ESAB news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 4,721 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $272,165.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,576.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 837 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $48,227.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,977 shares of company stock valued at $647,322 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ESAB by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ESAB in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ESAB by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

