Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $3.29-$3.39 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE EL traded down $37.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $207.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,890,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,417. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $284.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.25.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

